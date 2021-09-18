UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador Accuses Australia Of Betrayal Before Leaving For Paris

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

French Ambassador Accuses Australia of Betrayal Before Leaving for Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Australia has still not refuted the reports suggesting that it treasonably kept France in the dark for 18 months about its intention to terminate a bilateral military contract on submarines, French Ambassador in Canberra Jean-Pierre Thebault said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced a defense partnership, dubbed AUKUS, wherein Washington and London will supply Canberra with nuclear-propelled submarines. Australia quit a $66 billion deal with France, which was supposed to supply it with 12 conventionally powered submarines.

"If the reports that were published ... on the treason in the making and the intentional double language, is true - and it has not been contradicted - then it is a major breach of confidence and a very bad signal," the ambassador told the The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers prior to being recalled to France.

Thebault cited "very reliable reports from the independent press" as saying that AUKUS was "in the making for 18 months."

"Which means we have been blind-sided intentionally for 18 months.... The crime was prepared for 18 months," he added.

Thebault said that during these 18 months, there were "no warnings whatsoever" from the Australian side on its intention to unilaterally abandon the deal. Furthermore, it was not until after the reports that Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton contacted his French counterpart, Florence Parly, to inform her of Australia's decision, the ambassador said.

In an unprecedented move, Paris recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia earlier in the day for consultations. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's abandoning of the commitments before Paris for the sake of a trilateral pact with London and Washington as "stabbing in the back."

Related Topics

Defence Minister Australia Washington France Canberra Sydney London Paris Florence United Kingdom United States From Billion

Recent Stories

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black m ..

PRF support FATF regulations, aims to curb black money parking in sector

11 minutes ago
 Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registers 20,329 daily COVID-19 infections

11 minutes ago
 Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

Bike lifter arrested; three motorcycles recovered

11 minutes ago
 BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

BISE Malakand declares 10th, 12th grade results

19 minutes ago
 Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one ..

Over 950 street children rescued in Rwp during one year

20 minutes ago
 Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 succe ..

Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 successful students of Isra varsity ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.