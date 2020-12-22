French Ambassador Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry Over Navalny Sanctions

(@FahadShabbir)

French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Lévy has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry after being summoned over the sanctions EU imposed in connection with the case of Alexey Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday

In October, the European Union slapped sanctions on six Russian officials, including Federal Security Service chief Alexander Bortnikov, and a scientific institution over the incident with Navalny, a Russian opposition figure.

A representative of the Swedish Embassy and Germany's permanent deputy ambassador have also arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry after similar summons.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has recently said that, in Germany's view, Russia had not done enough to investigate the incident, therefore, the EU's decision to introduce the sanctions was correct.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday it had still not received a reply from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons on request of cooperation in this situation.

Russia has repeatedly said that it sent requests to Germany for cooperation but received no reply.