MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann has discussed with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov the initiative put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron to create a new security architecture in Europe , the embassy told Sputnik on Monday.

On November 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Bermann and Ryabkov had met to discuss the issue of nonproliferation and arms control.

"In continuation of the the Russia-France Cooperation Council on Security's meeting, which took place on September 9, France's ambassador to Russia, Sylvie Bermann, and Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergey Ryabkov, have had, among other things, an informative conversation on the issue of monitoring of the security and trust architecture, put forward by the president of the French Republic," the embassy said.

The embassy added that the ministers also discussed the issues if the strategic stability and the arms control, as well as Russia's relations with the American states. The sides agreed to have such discussions in the future.

In recent months Macron made a rapprochement with Russia, trying to mend the relations that were damaged by Europe's negative reaction to Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

In August, the French leader declared the necessity of establishing a new architecture of European security and trust, saying that it could be possible only by renewing cooperation with Moscow.