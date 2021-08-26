French Ambassador, Other Diplomats to Leave Kabul in Coming Days - Macron

French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon and other diplomats will leave Kabul in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon and other diplomats will leave Kabul in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

"As for the ambassador and the whole team, many other French people, including police officers, they will leave the territory of Afghanistan in the last flights that we carry out within the timeframe set by the US allies, in the coming days," Macron said at a press conference following negotiations with the Irish prime minister,

The French ambassador will keep fulfilling his duties from Paris, the president added.

France will be doing everything possible to evacuate the "several hundreds" of distressed persons from Afghanistan, Macron pledged.