French Ambassador Summoned To Russian Foreign Ministry Over Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday for clarifications regarding the provision of military-technical support to Ukraine by Paris, the ministry said.

"On October 6, the Ambassador of the French Republic to the Russian Federation, Pierre Levy, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko gave fundamental assessments of military-technical support for Ukraine from France and other Western countries," the statement says.

"The Russian side pointed to the threats arising from the increase in the supply of weapons and equipment to the Kiev regime, the build-up of training programs for the training of the Ukrainian military," the ministry added.

"Special emphasis was placed on the fact that this line contradicts the assurances of officials from Paris about their interest in a peaceful settlement in Ukraine," the ministry stressed.

