French Ambassador To Belarus Leaves Country At Minsk's Request - Reports
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste has left the country at the request of Minsk, the AFP reported on Sunday, citing an official.
The news agency did not provide any other details.
