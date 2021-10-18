UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador To Belarus Leaves Country At Minsk's Request - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

French Ambassador to Belarus Leaves Country at Minsk's Request - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste has left the country at the request of Minsk, the AFP reported on Sunday, citing an official.

The news agency did not provide any other details.

Related Topics

Minsk Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

56 seconds ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

1 minute ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

16 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches third world F2 crown with victory in ..

31 minutes ago
 MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business en ..

MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business environment, its efforts to supp ..

1 hour ago
 AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al ..

AED151 million real estate transactions in Ras Al Kahimah in September

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.