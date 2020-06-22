French Ambassador to Represent Country at Parade in Moscow on June 24 - Embassy

French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will represent his country at the parade in Moscow, marking the victory in World War II, the embassy told RIA Novosti on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy will represent his country at the parade in Moscow, marking the victory in World War II, the embassy told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"French Ambassador Pierre Levy will represent France at the Victory Parade," the diplomats said.

The parade originally scheduled for May 9 had to be postponed until June 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic.