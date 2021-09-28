French Ambassador to Return to Washington on Wednesday - Macron

The French ambassador who was previously recalled to Paris over a crisis in the diplomatic relations with the United States caused by the AUKUS alliance establishment will return to Washington on September 29, French President Emmanuel Macron said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The French ambassador who was previously recalled to Paris over a crisis in the diplomatic relations with the United States caused by the AUKUS alliance establishment will return to Washington on September 29, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

"The French ambassador in Washington will return there tomorrow with a clear mandate to negotiate and set the terms of new commitments," Macron said at a press conference on Tuesday.