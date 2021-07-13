French Ambassador to Ukraine Says Normandy Format Negotiations on Donbas Remain at Impasse

French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins expressed his opinion on Tuesday that the negotiations within the framework of the Normandy format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine have come to a standstill

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins expressed his opinion on Tuesday that the negotiations within the framework of the Normandy format to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine have come to a standstill.

"Yes, we are now at an impasse, unfortunately. The situation is not looking bright. We are trying to unblock this situation. As I said, we are working at all levels, consular, ministerial, and, if possible, at the level of leaders. And we will keep going because there are no other thoughts but how to ensure peace in Donbas and restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," de Poncins said, as broadcast by the Ukrainian TSN tv channel.

Speaking about the possibility of changing the format of negotiations on Donbas, the diplomat noted that it was not about the format itself.

"The problem is not in the format. We are ready for any option, we are ready to consider any of the possibilities.

But the real problem is the lack of political will of the parties, in particular, the Russian side, to implement and fulfill their obligations," de Poncins noted.

The ambassador added that the Normandy Four group was tirelessly working on organizing a meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a new format of negotiations on the Donbas resolution with new participants should be created to go alongside the Normandy format.

The Normandy Four group including Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 as a mediator of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, after the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, proclaimed independence following what they considered to be a coup in Kiev in February of that year. In response, Kiev launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.