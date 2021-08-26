UrduPoint.com

French Ambassador Warns Of Possible Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 08:02 PM

French Ambassador Warns of Possible Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon warned on Thursday that a second explosion could rock the Kabul airport, after a suicide blast reportedly claimed at least two lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon warned on Thursday that a second explosion could rock the Kabul airport, after a suicide blast reportedly claimed at least two lives.

"To all our friends in Afghanistan: if you are close to the airport gates, leave as soon as possible and take cover. A second explosion is possible," Martinon wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Suicide David All Airport

Recent Stories

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emi ..

MoF organises virtual dialogue session marking Emirati Women&#039;s Day

20 minutes ago
 Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclea ..

Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear: Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Shops, hotels fined over profiteering, SoP violati ..

Shops, hotels fined over profiteering, SoP violations

2 minutes ago
 Secretary PTB visits PTC to address growers' mess ..

Secretary PTB visits PTC to address growers' mess issue

3 minutes ago
 Senate panel for setting up overseas bodies in oth ..

Senate panel for setting up overseas bodies in other provinces

3 minutes ago
 Parents to be encouraged for vaccinating their chi ..

Parents to be encouraged for vaccinating their children against polio: Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.