French Ambassador Warns of Possible Second Explosion Outside Kabul Airport

French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon warned on Thursday that a second explosion could rock the Kabul airport, after a suicide blast reportedly claimed at least two lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) French Ambassador in Afghanistan David Martinon warned on Thursday that a second explosion could rock the Kabul airport, after a suicide blast reportedly claimed at least two lives.

"To all our friends in Afghanistan: if you are close to the airport gates, leave as soon as possible and take cover. A second explosion is possible," Martinon wrote on Twitter.