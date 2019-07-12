French Anti-Nuclear Group Brands Paris Climate Emergency Declaration 'Purely Symbolic'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The climate emergency measure declared recently by Paris is purely symbolic and will not lead to any substantial changes, Charlotte Mijeon, the spokeswoman of the Sortir du Nucleaire association of anti-nuclear groups, told Sputnik, adding that talks about climate change have become a "part of fashionable language" without any action.

On Tuesday, France officially announced a climate emergency, following the example of New York and London.

"I think that this [climate emergency measure] is purely symbolic. This is a sort of things that doesn't cost time but are not followed by any concrete actions ... There's been a lot of words and a little action. Things are not at all living up to the climate and energy emergency," Mijeon said.

Mijeon noted that after almost four years of signing the Paris climate accord there had been hardly even any progress on the deal implementation. According to the activist, France has a government that is "too cautious" to compromise with industrial firms to take actions to deal with climate change.

According to the activist, calls for climate change are becoming a part of "a fashionable language."

"Now everyone pretends being an ecologist, concerned about climate emergency, whereas the discourse will bring us nowhere, and its actions that are important, and there is nothing worse than declare climate emergency to cover the dangerous measures, such as pretending that in the name of climate protection we will postpone the closure of the NPPs [nuclear power plants], while that is false," she stressed.

Mijeon believes that zero-carbon goal set by a number of countries like Germany, France or the United Kingdom, can be achieved, yet it is not the biggest challenge.

"This goal can well be achieved. At the same time closing several coal-fired power plants is good, we need to do this, but putting ahead the actions which is rather symbolic than anything else and to not attack all the other reasons of pollution .

.. For France carbon is not a challenge as for other states. We need to put emphasis in other sectors. Of course, it's necessary to close these coal-fired power plants, but this is not the biggest part."

The Paris Agreement which aims to curb climate change by trying to keep the increase in global average temperature below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Since its adoption in 2015, the Paris Agreement has been ratified by 185 out of the 197 countries. The United States made an abrupt withdrawal from the deal in 2017.

FRENCH NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS GETTING WORN OUT

In terms of nuclear energy, the French government is completely "ceded" to French electric giant Electricity of France (EDF), Mijeon noted.

"It will require a lot of effort to at least try to live up to the goals outlined by the law, with the deadline for the reduction of the share of nuclear energy to 10 years. For us it's unacceptable; if you look at the age of the French NPPs, they are getting worn out, and this becomes worrying," she said.

According to the activist, if the government's plan is put into practice, by 2035 France will still has 44 functioning reactors, with the average usage period of 49 years. At the same time, the government knows that there are components that are not supposed to be used for more than 40 years, she added.

"It's only possible if we breach the usage safety. By doing this the French government puts us all in danger," she said.

Nuclear power is the largest source of electricity in France - about 75 percent. The country has 58 nuclear reactors operated by EDF, The government plans to reduce the amount of nuclear energy by 2035.