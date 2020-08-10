French anti-terror prosecutor to probe aid worker killings in Niger

France's anti-terror prosecutor's office said Monday it would probe the killing of eight people, including French aid workers, by gunmen in Niger

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :France's anti-terror prosecutor's office said Monday it would probe the killing of eight people, including French aid workers, by gunmen in Niger.

It would investigate charges of "assassinations with links to a terrorist enterprise" and "criminal terrorist association", the office said in a statement.