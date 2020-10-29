UrduPoint.com
French Anti-Terrorist Prosecutors Join Nice Attack Investigation - Reports

Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:16 PM

French anti-terrorist prosecutors joined the investigation into Thursday's knife attack in the southern city of Nice, franceinfo broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French anti-terrorist prosecutors joined the investigation into Thursday's knife attack in the southern city of Nice, franceinfo broadcaster reported.

The mayor of the city confirmed that three people were dead in the attack in the church Notre-Dame de Nice.

The probe will be led by the central department of the judiciary police and the General Directorate for Internal Security.

