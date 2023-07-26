Open Menu

French Antitrust Authority Files Complaint Against Apple Over Targeted Advertising

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The French competition authority announced on Wednesday that it had filed a formal complaint against Apple, accusing the US company of abusing its market position and imposing discriminatory conditions on the use of personal data for advertising.

"A complaint has been filed against Apple for abusing its dominant position by imposing discriminatory, biased and non-transparent conditions on the use of personal data for advertising purposes," the French regulator said in a statement.

The regulator noted that issuing a complaint does not mean an accusation, and an investigation into Apple's practices will continue to determine the validity of the claim.

In May, Italy's competition authority opened an investigation into Apple for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the smartphone apps market.

In 2020, the French competition authority fined Apple 1.1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) for using anti-competitive methods in the distribution of its products. In 2022, the Paris Court of Appeal reduced the record fine to 371.6 million euros.

