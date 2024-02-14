French Appeal Court Cuts Sarkozy Illegal Campaign Funding Sentence
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 07:48 PM
A Paris court on Wednesday lightened a one-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy over illegal campaign financing, saying he needed to spend only half that time behind bars
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A Paris court on Wednesday lightened a one-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy over illegal campaign financing, saying he needed to spend only half that time behind bars.
But while lighter than the original sentence, Wednesday's ruling was still harsher than the one-year suspended sentence that prosecutors called for.
The Paris court of appeal confirmed a lower court's guilty verdict for Sarkozy, who was convicted of hiding illegal overspending in his 2012 re-election campaign.
Sarkozy was initially sentenced to one-year in prison, but the appeals court said he should serve six months, with another six months suspended.
Sarkozy has faced a litany of legal problems since his sole term in office between 2007 and 2012.
In a series of cases, he has been charged with corruption, bribery, influence-peddling and campaign finance infringements.
Recent Stories
LESCO detects 53,285 power pilferers in 155 days
Senate Body on education seeks plan for teachers training, moral values
NEPRA concludes hearing on XW discos petition for quarterly adjustment
Ashrafi commends institutions for ensuring law, order during elections
PU Institute of Business Administration organises job fair
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
More Stories From World
-
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media19 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source14 minutes ago
-
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote14 minutes ago
-
Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit13 minutes ago
-
S. Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cuba13 minutes ago
-
Furious protesting Indian farmers stalled but defiant13 minutes ago
-
Spain, Ireland seek EU check on Israel's human rights record in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV2 hours ago
-
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line2 hours ago
-
Israel military says 'begins series' of Lebanon air strikes2 hours ago
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds3 hours ago