French appeal court cuts Sarkozy illegal campaign funding sentence

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A Paris court on Wednesday lightened a one-year prison sentence for former president Nicolas Sarkozy over illegal campaign financing, saying he needed to spend only half that time behind bars.

But while lighter than the original sentence, Wednesday's ruling was still harsher than the one-year suspended sentence that prosecutors called for.

The Paris court of appeal confirmed a lower court's guilty verdict for Sarkozy, who was convicted of hiding illegal overspending in his 2012 re-election campaign.

Sarkozy was initially sentenced to one-year in prison, but the appeals court said he should serve six months, with another six months suspended.

Sarkozy has faced a litany of legal problems since his sole term in office between 2007 and 2012.

In a series of cases, he has been charged with corruption, bribery, influence-peddling and campaign finance infringements.