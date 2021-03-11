(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The appeals court in Paris has scheduled the first hearing in a challenge by Russian money-laundering convict Alexander Vinnik against the ruling of a lower court for May 18.

A Paris court in December found Vinnik guilty of money laundering as part of an organized criminal group but cleared him of ransomware-attack charges. He was sentenced to five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 Euros ($121,000).

The verdict was challenged by Vinnik's lawyer Frederic Belot and public prosecutors.

The court session on Thursday was attended by both the Russian and representatives of the companies that allegedly suffered from the malware he purportedly created, called Locky.

Vinnik was arrested during a trip to Greece in summer 2017 and handed over to France. He is also wanted in the United States for running a digital Currency exchange which the Justice Department says was used by cybercriminals to launder illegal proceeds.