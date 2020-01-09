UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Architects Want Notre-Dame Roof Rebuilt In Wood

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:23 PM

French architects want Notre-Dame roof rebuilt in wood

French architects want the roof of the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral to be rebuilt in wood and not in metal or concrete

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :French architects want the roof of the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral to be rebuilt in wood and not in metal or concrete.

One of the heads of the country's biggest architects' body said reconstructing the roof in anything other than the original wood would be a mistake.

The intervention by Eric Wirth of the Guild of French Architects comes amid controversy over French President Emmanuel Macron's wish for the spire of the 13th-century monument to be given a "contemporary" touch.

"The most modern and ecological material today is wood," Wirth said Wednesday, which, as well as being more fire-resistant than the alternatives, also traps carbon, he insisted.

His comments come after the army general put in charge of the restoration, Jean-Louis Georgelin, dismissed reports that the massive roof would be redone in oak as nothing more than "lobbying" by the wood industry.

"There will be a study, and all possible options will be examined," he said.

But Wirth took him to task, telling French MPs at a parliamentary hearing that "talking about lobbying on a subject like this does not honour the edifice."price was not an issue, he argued, "the money is there".

Related Topics

Hearing Army Price Money Church All Industry

Recent Stories

S.African military plane catches fire in DR Congo, ..

3 minutes ago

Usman Buzdar inaugurates Int'l Conference on Dengu ..

3 minutes ago

White House Declares Victory Over Court Ruling App ..

3 minutes ago

Armenian Flagship Carrier to Continue Flights From ..

3 minutes ago

Minister for cooperation among political parties

9 minutes ago

Chief Minister meets PTI MNAs, parliamentary secre ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.