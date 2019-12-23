UrduPoint.com
French Army Carries Out First-ever Drone Strike During Mali Op

French army carries out first-ever drone strike during Mali op

France's armed forces said Monday it had carried out a drone strike for the first time, during operations in Mali at the weekend in which it said 40 "terrorists" were killed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :France's armed forces said Monday it had carried out a drone strike for the first time, during operations in Mali at the weekend in which it said 40 "terrorists" were killed.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that French forces had "neutralised" 33 militants in the central Malian region of Mopti, in an operation that had started the previous night.

In a statement, the French military command said the drone strike happened during a follow-up operation Saturday in which another seven militant fighters were killed.

As French commandos were searching the combat zone in Ouagadou forest, 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the town of Mopti, "they were attacked by a group of terrorists on motorbikes," the statement said.

A Reaper drone and a French Mirage 2000 patrol opened fire to support the ground troops, it said.

"This is the first operational strike by an armed drone," the statement said, confirming an earlier report published in the specialist blog Le Mamouth.

More Stories From World

