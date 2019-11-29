UrduPoint.com
French Army Denies IS Claim For Deadly Mali Crash That Killed 13 Soldiers

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

French army denies IS claim for deadly Mali crash that killed 13 soldiers

An ambush by Islamic State militants did not cause a collision between two French army helicopters which left 13 soldiers dead in Mali, France's military chief of staff said Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :An ambush by Islamic State militants did not cause a collision between two French army helicopters which left 13 soldiers dead in Mali, France's military chief of staff said Friday.

The Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for Monday's accident, the heaviest single loss for the French army in nearly four decades.

"It's totally false," General Francois Lecointre told Radio France International.

"The truth is that there was a collision during a very complex combat operation," he said.

"The French army is telling the truth: we owe it to our soldiers and to the families of our dead colleagues."

