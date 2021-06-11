UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Army Eliminates Terrorist In Mali Involved In Killing Journalists- Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

French Army Eliminates Terrorist in Mali Involved in Killing Journalists- Defense Minister

The French army neutralized four terrorists in Mali, including one who was involved in the kidnapping and killing of journalists from French radio station RFI in 2013, Florence Parly, the country's defense minister, said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The French army neutralized four terrorists in Mali, including one who was involved in the kidnapping and killing of journalists from French radio station RFI in 2013, Florence Parly, the country's defense minister, said on Friday.

"By thwarting the attack against the MINUSMA [the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali], the French Armed Forces in the Sahel neutralized the significant terrorist group linked to al-Qaeda [terrorist group, banned in Russia]," Parly said.

According to the latter, the forces taking part in the Barkhane military operation detected an impending attack against the UN compound in Aguelhok in northern Mali and launched the operation against the terrorist group.

"The operation led to the neutralization of four terrorists," Parly added.

The minister said that one of them was allegedly involved in kidnapping and assassinating Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, the journalists of French radio station RFI, in 2013.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France would change the strategy of its military presence in the Sahel, mentioning that the Barkhane operation in its current form will be finished. According to Parly, the changes will affect only the means, not the objective.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Army Kidnapping United Nations France Mali Florence Aguelhok From

Recent Stories

Tennis: French Open results

1 minute ago

Rumi terms budget best amid challenges, seeks 2 pc ..

1 minute ago

Salient features Income Tax measures, reliefs

1 minute ago

KP Agriculturists welcome Rs12bn allocation in bud ..

1 minute ago

Top Diplomats of Arab Countries to Hold Consultati ..

1 minute ago

Proposed budgetary measures of Sales Tax, FED

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.