French army to begin Niger pullout 'this week'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) France said Thursday it would begin withdrawing its troops from Niger this week after a falling-out with the post-coup regime which said it would be done according to its "conditions".

The announcement by the French army follows weeks of tensions between Paris and Niger's new military rulers, who seized power on July 26.

"We will begin our disengagement operation this week, in good order, safely and in coordination with the Nigeriens," the military headquarters said.

France's ambassador to Niamey last week returned home from the West African country after the regime demanded his expulsion.

President Emmanuel Macron -- who had sought to make a special ally of Niger -- announced on September 24 the withdrawal of 1,400 French troops from the country "by the end of the year".