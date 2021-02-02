UrduPoint.com
French, Austrian Europe Ministers To Discuss Terrorism, Other Bilateral Issues On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:05 PM

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune will later on Tuesday meet with his Austrian counterpart, Karoline Edtstadler, in Paris to discuss such bilateral challenges as the fight against terrorism, the COVID-19 crisis and others, the French Foreign Ministry said

The ministry's statement specified that the officials' meeting is due to take place three months after the Vienna terrorist shootings, which killed four people and injured dozens of others. Notably, that attack came just after two separate jihadist acts in France in October 2020, namely, the severe beheading of a teacher in Paris and the knife-stubbing murder of 3 people in Nice. Following the attacks, Europe launched discussions to boost counter-terrorism cooperation between the EU member states, including the fight against illegal immigration and trafficking networks, and the strengthening of EU border controls.

"The Secretary of State [Beaune] and Karoline Edtstadler will discuss the follow-up to the joint declaration on combating terrorism adopted by the General Affairs Council [monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers, sometimes joined by Europe ministers] of the European Union on November 17," the ministry said.

The statement also read that the European ministers would discuss joint efforts in the response to the coronavirus and its side strains, immigration management, the Schengen agreement, climate change and the post-Brexit relations with London, which entered into force on January 1.

