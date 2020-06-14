French Authorities Allow Gatherings of Over 10 People If Protective Measures Taken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The French Council of State said on Saturday lifted the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, which was imposed on May 31 as part of measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic, if protective measures are taken.

The decision was made after some 15,000 people took part in an uncoordinated protest against racism and police brutality in Paris earlier in the day.

"An interim relief judge suspends Article 3 [banning gatherings of over 10 people] of the decree of May 31, 2020, for demonstrations in public places, which are subject to prior notification," the council said in a statement, adding that demonstrations must be coordinated with the city authorities.

According to the statement, with the exception of special circumstances, a ban on demonstrations in public places can only be justified if protective requirements are not complied with or if more than 5,000 people can gather at an event thus posing health risks to population.

A number of trade unions and associations of citizens demanded that the order prohibiting gatherings of over 10 people be reversed, the council added.