UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Authorities Asks Voters To Use Own Pens During Elections Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

French Authorities Asks Voters to Use Own Pens During Elections Due to COVID-19

French citizens planning to cast their ballots at the upcoming municipal elections are recommended to bring their own pens to polling places as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) French citizens planning to cast their ballots at the upcoming municipal elections are recommended to bring their own pens to polling places as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first round of elections will be held on Sunday. The second round is slated for March 22.

According to the ministry, the polling places should be organized in a way that minimizes long-term contact between voters and lets them keep a distance of at least three feet from one another throughout the voting process.

The Interior Ministry also "recommends that voters bring their own pens, blue or black, to vote."

France is among the countries in Europe with the fastest-growing number of coronavirus instances. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has surpassed 1,600 with 30 fatalities.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Europe Vote France March Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured over Sudanese Prime Mi ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Emirates NBD Head Office

11 minutes ago

AED204.86 bn worth of 4.232 mln cheques handled by ..

41 minutes ago

Germany v Italy friendly to be played behind close ..

5 minutes ago

'Scared' players wanted Italian league stopped soo ..

5 minutes ago

Secretary General of Spain's Vox Party Tests Posit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.