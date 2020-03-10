French Authorities Asks Voters to Use Own Pens During Elections Due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) French citizens planning to cast their ballots at the upcoming municipal elections are recommended to bring their own pens to polling places as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the French Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first round of elections will be held on Sunday. The second round is slated for March 22.

According to the ministry, the polling places should be organized in a way that minimizes long-term contact between voters and lets them keep a distance of at least three feet from one another throughout the voting process.

The Interior Ministry also "recommends that voters bring their own pens, blue or black, to vote."

France is among the countries in Europe with the fastest-growing number of coronavirus instances. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has surpassed 1,600 with 30 fatalities.