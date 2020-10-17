French Authorities Confirm 9 Persons Detained in Investigation Into Killing of Teacher

France's anti-terrorism state prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, confirmed on Saturday media reports that nine people had been detained as part of the investigation into the beheading of a teacher near Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) France's anti-terrorism state prosecutor, Jean-Francois Ricard, confirmed on Saturday media reports that nine people had been detained as part of the investigation into the beheading of a teacher near Paris.

"As of now, nine people have been detained and taken into custody," Ricard said.