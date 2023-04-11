Close
French Authorities Confirm Cases Of Child Abuse In Nurseries - Inspectorate

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 10:12 PM

French Authorities Confirm Cases of Child Abuse in Nurseries - Inspectorate

The French General Inspectorate for Social Affairs said on Tuesday that it had confirmed cases of child abuse in private and public nurseries in France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The French General Inspectorate for Social Affairs said on Tuesday that it had confirmed cases of child abuse in private and public nurseries in France.

Inspectors have visited 36 private and public nurseries and interviewed the staff, managers and parents.

"The identified cases are examples of the forms child abuse can take in institutions," the agency said in a statement.

In particular, nursery staff in some cases did not feed the children or fed them against their will, did not allow the children to have a rest, or abused the children for not calming down, the statement noted.

The agency said that in order to improve the quality of work of French nurseries, it was necessary to strengthen control and increase the level of staff training, solve the problem of staff shortage, make the profession more attractive, and review the financing of preschool institutions.

The inspection was carried out after an 11-month-old baby died in a private nursery in the city of Lyon last summer, French media reported.

More Stories From World

