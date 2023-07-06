Open Menu

French Authorities Confirm Demand Social Networks Limit Their Work During Riots

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The French authorities have required digital platforms limit the operation of some applications during the riots throughout the country, French government spokesperson Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

"During these nightly riots, we asked, demanded from (digital) platforms that they cut off some features for a certain period," Veran was quoted as saying by French broadcaster LCI.

Veran gave an example of Snapchat's SnapMap feature, which was allegedly allowing rioters to "gather at a certain place and time" in an organized manner.

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the French authorities could shut down social networks if the situation in the country deteriorated.

Macron also highlighted the problem of authority in French society the following day.

"We have a problem of authority in society, which begins with the family," Macron was quoted as saying by French broadcaster BFMTV.

Later on Thursday, the France Info broadcaster reported that at least 20 people had been arrested the night before in connection with the riots.

French Minister Delegate for Transport Clement Beaune estimated the damage to transport infrastructure caused by protesters at tens of millions of euros.

"As a result, 40 buses throughout France were burned or destroyed by criminal acts, two trams were completely or partially damaged by attacks, and, for example, vandals destroyed about 200 public transport stops, throwing stones and committing an act of vandalism. I want to say that it all costs money. We do not know exactly how much yet, but we are talking about tens of millions of Euros," Beaune was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that has not deterred the protesters.

