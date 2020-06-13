French Authorities to Allocate 300Mln Euros to Support Airports - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The French government will allocate 300 million Euros (over $337 million) to support airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry for an Ecological and Solidarity Transition said.

"The state will allocate 300 million euros to cover the losses of airports and so to avoid any negative effects for airlines while overcoming the crisis caused by COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.

Employees of passenger airlines will continue to get partial unemployment pays until September.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 425,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

France has registered 193,220 COVID-19 cases so far, with 29,337 fatalities.