French Authorities To Identify Those Who Call For Protests Via Social Networks - Macron

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The French authorities will identify those who call for protests through social media in light of the ongoing unrest triggered by the killing of a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The authorities have noticed calls for organizing aggressive actions on many platforms ” Snapchat, TikTok and others ” on the one hand, and on the other hand, attempts to "imitate violence," which lead to a kind of detachment from reality among the youngest people.

"In the coming hours, we will organize work with these services to remove the most provocative content. Public services will also work with these platforms, where appropriate, to identify those who use these social media to call for riots and exacerbate violence," Macron said at a meeting of a government crisis group, as broadcast on the Elysee Palace's Twitter account.

Additionally, France will cancel a number of entertainment events and gatherings in especially dangerous regions to protect city halls, the president added.

