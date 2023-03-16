French Authorities to Pass Law Raising Retirement Age Without Vote in Parliament - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:23 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to adopt a law raising the retirement age without a vote in parliament, the BFMTV broadcaster reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to adopt a law raising the retirement age without a vote in parliament, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Before the final vote in the lower house of the French parliament on the text of the reform, Macron gathered ministers to decide whether the reform could be relied upon to receive a majority vote.

As a result of the meeting, the government decided to resort to Article 49.

3 of the constitution, the broadcaster reported.

Macron will convene an urgent council of ministers, where the law will be adopted in the next few minutes, it said.

According to this article of the constitution, the government has the right to pass a law without a vote in parliament if the president does not have the support of a majority of parliamentarians.

In the fall, Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne resorted to Article 49.3 ten times to pass the country's 2023 budget bills.

