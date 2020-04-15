UrduPoint.com
French Authorities To Pay Bonuses To Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19- Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:49 PM

French Authorities to Pay Bonuses to Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19- Prime Minister

Health care workers in France involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will receive a premium of 500 to 1,500 euros ($545-$1,635), which will not be taxed, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Health care workers in France involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic will receive a premium of 500 to 1,500 Euros ($545-$1,635), which will not be taxed, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday.

"We will pay bonuses free of taxes or fees, accounting for 1,500 euros to all employees who are fighting the COVID-19 crisis in hospitals in the regions most affected [by the epidemic], as well as to the medical staff who receive COVID-19 patients in regions affected to a lesser extent," Philippe said at a briefing, adding that other medical workers will receive smaller bonuses � 500 euros.

The minister added that overtime in hospitals would be paid 50 percent higher than usual.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that 1.3 billion euros would be allocated for this purpose.

In addition, on May 15, families with incomes below the living wage who have received appropriate allowances in this regard will receive extra financial support of 150 euros. Those families who have received a housing allowance will be paid 100 euros per child, Philippe said.

So far, France has registered more than 103,000 confirmed cases of the disease, including 15,729 fatalities.

