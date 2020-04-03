UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Authorities Warn Citizens Against Ignoring Quarantine, Traveling On Easter Break

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:43 PM

French Authorities Warn Citizens Against Ignoring Quarantine, Traveling on Easter Break

Authorities of different levels in France have issued warnings for citizens to mind that domestic border checks will be reinforced to prevent unauthorized trips during the upcoming Easter holidays due to the COVID-19-related restrictions on movement

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Authorities of different levels in France have issued warnings for citizens to mind that domestic border checks will be reinforced to prevent unauthorized trips during the upcoming Easter holidays due to the COVID-19-related restrictions on movement.

"There should be no vacation trips in the coming days. You will spread the virus and destroy our combined efforts of three weeks. Controls will be implemented. I urge you to take a socially responsible position and respect social distancing," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter.

Laurent Nunez, secretary of state to the interior minister, has said that some 160,000 police officers and gendarmes will be carrying out controls across France in the coming days.

"COVID-19: Holidays and weekends are not part of the permitted travel.

Enhanced control in the Paris agglomeration," the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

France has been one of the most severely affected countries from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak on the European continent. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in France is approaching 60,000, including 5,387 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Since March 17, a comprehensive set of measures has been applied by the government to curb the infection's transmission, including an order to stay at home at all times except for emergency medical visits, and trips to pharmacies and grocery stores. Penalties range from a 135 Euros ($145) to up to six months in prison.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Minister Twitter Holidays France Paris March Border All From Government

Recent Stories

‘Trophies should be won, not given’

10 minutes ago

Agriculture Dept all out to combat locust

1 minute ago

Nadia Jamil diagnosed with breast cancer

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister announces opening of construction s ..

1 minute ago

India violating int'l laws by introducing reorgani ..

1 minute ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-coro ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.