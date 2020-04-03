French Authorities Warn Citizens Against Ignoring Quarantine, Traveling on Easter Break

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Authorities of different levels in France have issued warnings for citizens to mind that domestic border checks will be reinforced to prevent unauthorized trips during the upcoming Easter holidays due to the COVID-19-related restrictions on movement.

"There should be no vacation trips in the coming days. You will spread the virus and destroy our combined efforts of three weeks. Controls will be implemented. I urge you to take a socially responsible position and respect social distancing," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Twitter.

Laurent Nunez, secretary of state to the interior minister, has said that some 160,000 police officers and gendarmes will be carrying out controls across France in the coming days.

"COVID-19: Holidays and weekends are not part of the permitted travel.

Enhanced control in the Paris agglomeration," the Paris police prefecture said on Twitter.

France has been one of the most severely affected countries from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak on the European continent. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases in France is approaching 60,000, including 5,387 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Since March 17, a comprehensive set of measures has been applied by the government to curb the infection's transmission, including an order to stay at home at all times except for emergency medical visits, and trips to pharmacies and grocery stores. Penalties range from a 135 Euros ($145) to up to six months in prison.