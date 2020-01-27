French Authorities Will Evacuate Citizens From Wuhan Due to Coronavirus - Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) French authorities have decided to evacuate citizens who wish to leave the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of an outbreak of a deadly new strain of coronavirus, France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Sunday.

Buzyn told reporters that citizens would be repatriated to France during the middle of the week and kept under observation for 14 days.

According to the French news portal France Info, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in France, in the cities of Paris and Bordeaux, as of Friday.

According to the latest official data, over 2,000 people in China have contracted the new form of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people.