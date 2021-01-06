UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Baker On Hunger Strike To Protest Deportation Order

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 05:39 PM

French baker on hunger strike to protest deportation order

Vowing not to be tempted by his own baguettes or cakes, a French baker has begun a hunger strike in eastern France to protest the planned deportation of his young Guinean apprentice

Besanon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Vowing not to be tempted by his own baguettes or cakes, a French baker has begun a hunger strike in eastern France to protest the planned deportation of his young Guinean apprentice.

Despite the constant temptations found in his "Huche a Pain" bakery in the town of Besancon, Stephane Ravacley says he has not eaten since midnight on Sunday and will continue in order to fight for his employee.

"My doctor tells me I'm in a fragile state, but I don't care. I know I'm right," the 50-year-old told AFP, adding that he has a history of blood circulation problems in his lungs.

Ravacley has spent more than a year training his apprentice -- "a good kid" -- whom he took on as a teenager in September 2019 after he had arrived in France as an unaccompanied minor.

But having recently turned 18, the young Guinean has been informed he faces being sent back to his homeland in West Africa.

The mayor of Besancon, Anne Vignot, has written to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asking for clemency, saying in her letter that "the desire to expel this future baker is incomprehensible".

His appeal against the deportation order will be heard on January 26 at a court in Besancon.

In 2019, France deported around 24,000 people. Around 140,000 people were given refugee status, including 5,000 from Guinea, while 113,000 foreigners gained French nationality, according to figures from the French interior ministry.

Related Topics

Africa Protest Interior Ministry Interior Minister France Doctor Young Besancon Guinea January September Sunday 2019 From Refugee Blood Court Employment

Recent Stories

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

24 seconds ago

Egyptian legend Mahmoud El Khatib visits Dubai Spo ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar price reaches to Rs95 per kg in Punjab

8 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-2 ..

10 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat’s birthday today

29 minutes ago

Arsenal outcast Ozil nears deal with Fenerbahce: r ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.