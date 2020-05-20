UrduPoint.com
French Beaches Close After Visitors Break Virus Rules

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:53 PM

French beaches close after visitors break virus rules

Three towns in France's northwest will close their beaches just days after reopening following two months of coronavirus lockdown, saying too many visitors were snubbing social distancing rules

Rennes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Three towns in France's northwest will close their beaches just days after reopening following two months of coronavirus lockdown, saying too many visitors were snubbing social distancing rules.

Officials said they were asked by residents to close beaches on the eve of a public holiday on Thursday that risks drawing too many visitors to the Brittany region's Atlantic shoreline.

Hundreds of French beaches reopened last weekend to runners, swimmers and anglers as the country eased restrictions, but most banned sunbathing or picnics as part of social distancing measures seeking to prevent a second infection wave.

The government credits the lockdown with saving tens of thousands of lives but the economy has suffered -- particularly the tourism industry, which accounts for roughly eight percent of France's economic output.

The outbreak has claimed more than 28,000 lives in France and put enormous strain on its hospitals.

