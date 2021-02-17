UrduPoint.com
French Biotech Firm Launches Face Mask Capable of Neutralizing Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) French company BioSerenity announced on Tuesday that it has developed a face mask capable of neutralizing the coronavirus, media reported.

The disposable mask, which is recommended to be worn for no more than 4 hours, consists of four layers laced with bactericidal and antiviral chemicals cyclodextrin and quaternary ammonia, according to BFMTV.

It was developed in collaboration with the Lille University Hospital Center, the National Institute for Health and Medical Research and the French National Research Center.

The European standard FFP mask can be ordered starting Tuesday at the cost of 1.49 Euros ($1.8), the broadcaster reported.

A surgical version of the mask for health care workers is set to become available on February 22, costing 0.44 euros apiece.

