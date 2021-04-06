UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Biotech Firm Valneva Says Results Of Phase 1/2 Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Positive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:25 PM

French Biotech Firm Valneva Says Results of Phase 1/2 Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Positive

Valneva, a French biotech company specializing in vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, has demonstrated strong enough efficacy in Phase 1/2 trials to begin a Phase 3 trial later this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Valneva, a French biotech company specializing in vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, has demonstrated strong enough efficacy in Phase 1/2 trials to begin a Phase 3 trial later this month.

"Valneva SE ... today announced positive data for Part A of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its inactivated, adjuvant COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Based on this data, the Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial by the end of April 2021, subject to regulatory approval," the company said.

The UK-funded trials involved 153 participants, aged from 18-55, who were given three different levels of dosing (low, medium, high), according to the statement. The regimen was two doses per participant three weeks apart.

"VLA2001 was highly immunogenic with more than 90% of all study participants developing significant levels of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein across all dose groups tested," the statement read.

The rate of antibodies was 89.8 percent in the medium-dose group and 100 percent in the high-dose group, the company specified, adding that the high-dose regimen would therefore be taken into the Phase 3 trial.

Cases of adverse events after the vaccination were generally "mild or moderate," and only two participants of the trials showed severe side effects, namely headache and fatigue.

If approved by the UK regulator, the vaccine will be produced in Scotland, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as quoted in the statement.

Valneva expects to deliver the contracted 60,000 million doses to the UK government in the first quarter of 2022.

Related Topics

Company Hancock United Kingdom April All From Government Million

Recent Stories

The visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Economy closes down 11 stores, fines 252 for ..

13 minutes ago

SECP opens second cohort of its Regulatory Sandbox ..

2 seconds ago

Establishment Division notified transfers, posting ..

2 minutes ago

IGP seeks report on conviction rate in heinous cri ..

2 minutes ago

SAU organizes first painting exhibition on agricul ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.