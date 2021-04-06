French Biotech Firm Valneva Says Results of Phase 1/2 Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Positive

Valneva, a French biotech company specializing in vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, has demonstrated strong enough efficacy in Phase 1/2 trials to begin a Phase 3 trial later this month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Valneva, a French biotech company specializing in vaccines against infectious diseases, said on Tuesday that its candidate COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, has demonstrated strong enough efficacy in Phase 1/2 trials to begin a Phase 3 trial later this month.

"Valneva SE ... today announced positive data for Part A of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its inactivated, adjuvant COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Based on this data, the Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial by the end of April 2021, subject to regulatory approval," the company said.

The UK-funded trials involved 153 participants, aged from 18-55, who were given three different levels of dosing (low, medium, high), according to the statement. The regimen was two doses per participant three weeks apart.

"VLA2001 was highly immunogenic with more than 90% of all study participants developing significant levels of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein across all dose groups tested," the statement read.

The rate of antibodies was 89.8 percent in the medium-dose group and 100 percent in the high-dose group, the company specified, adding that the high-dose regimen would therefore be taken into the Phase 3 trial.

Cases of adverse events after the vaccination were generally "mild or moderate," and only two participants of the trials showed severe side effects, namely headache and fatigue.

If approved by the UK regulator, the vaccine will be produced in Scotland, according to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, as quoted in the statement.

Valneva expects to deliver the contracted 60,000 million doses to the UK government in the first quarter of 2022.