French boxer Surace revels in the punch that silenced Mexican boxing fans

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Bruno Surace has never seen the iconic Hollywood film series "Rocky" but with one blistering right-handed punch in December the French boxer transformed his sporting career and like the cinematic hero has dreams of being crowned world champion.

The 26-year-old law student entered what he called "the trap" of Mexican city Tijuana and left the 30,000 spectators with their tongues hanging out in surprise.

His right-handed pile driver connected with the jaw of home favourite, the world-ranked number two Jaime Munguia, who toppled to the canvas.

It was the first time the Mexican had been knocked out in his career.

Surace's moment of glory on December 14 earned him the prestigious Ring magazine's "Upset of the Year" award which he accepted at a gala dinner in London last month.

The boxer who had largely been considered cannon fodder for Munguia strode up to receive the trophy with the applause of boxing legends Oleksandr Usyk and Canelo Alvarez ringing in his ears.

Alvarez is the present world champion and beat challenger Munguia on points in May last year.

Back in more familiar and modest surroundings at the Font-Vert boxing gym in the French Mediterranean port of Marseille, Surace has been training along with amateurs and local youngsters, accompanied by their mothers.

Still bearing the evidence of his session, brow beaded with sweat, but his eyes sparkling, he laughs off suggestions he is 'Marseille's Rocky Balboa', not least because he has yet to see any of the films starring Sylvester Stallone.

"It is true it is a beautiful story," Surace told AFP.

"It is David and Goliath. The little Frenchman goes to the den of the evil Mexican, a terror of his sport, and knocks him out."

He says as a result he has "much more choice and his ambition is to be world champion."

The end result may have been a delightful surprise but the trip to Tijuana was not exactly one he and his team took with any great hope.

"I tell you honestly, I was lukewarm about it.

.. We took a huge risk," Surace's coach, Mourad "Coach Kayser" Haddu, told AFP.

- 'The big cheese' -

Surace, who said he "put gloves on his hands aged six rather than a ball at his feet", agrees.

"Tijuana was a bit of a trap," he said.

"Only five of us went, just one of the group spoke a little English, no one spoke Spanish, we were not in the best condition to win..."

Nevertheless Surace, who was no mug as he arrived at the bout unbeaten since he turned professional, was determined to punch above his weight despite the less than perfect circumstances.

"It was the first time that I was going to be on American television, in a high-profile fight abroad," he said.

"I was boxing a star on his home turf.

"It was a huge leap for me, but I always trained for moments like that."

Surace recalls the moment vividly as he launched the punch that has put on ice for the time being a future in legal combat in the court room for the one in the ring.

"It was sheer instinct," he said.

"The calculations are all internal. My brain functions like an algorithm and runs at a fast pace because of the work we have done and based on my past experiences.

"But clearly it takes longer to explain than to execute," he added laughing.

Surace realised with that punch there was a "before and an after" in his boxing career but he has remained loyal to his roots despite the media frenzy.

"There are boxers, who after one big win they thing they are the big cheese," said "Coach Kayser".

"They want to train in the glamorous gyms, go to the United States or England... Bruno stayed here and he must stay as he is now.

"He is the people's boxer!"

Surace though says the least he can do is offer the chastened Munguia a rematch.

"He gave me the opportunity, I want to return the favour and show it was not a lucky punch."