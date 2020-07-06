French Bus Driver Beaten to Death After Asking Group of Passengers to Wear Masks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) A bus driver in the southwestern French city of Bayonne died from brain trauma after he was violently beaten by several passengers who refused to wear a mask while on the bus, the LCI broadcaster reported on Monday.

The 59-year-old driver was beaten unconscious on Sunday after trying to make five passengers pay for a ride and wear a mask, which is an obligation imposed in France during the coronavirus pandemic.

The victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Police have opened an investigation into the assault. One of the perpetrators was detained on Sunday night. The others are wanted.

Following the driver's death, the circulation of local transport was partially suspended.