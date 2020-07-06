UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Bus Driver Brain Dead After Assault For Refusing Maskless Riders

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:12 PM

French bus driver brain dead after assault for refusing maskless riders

A bus driver in France was declared brain dead Monday after being attacked by several people he refused to let aboard because they were not wearing face masks as required during the coronavirus outbreak

Bayonne, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :A bus driver in France was declared brain dead Monday after being attacked by several people he refused to let aboard because they were not wearing face masks as required during the coronavirus outbreak.

A police source in Bayonne, near the ritzy Atlantic resort of Biarritz in southwestern France, said one person was in custody and other suspects were being sought.

The individuals tried to board the bus on Sunday night without tickets or masks, which are mandatory on public transport across France.

When the driver, in his 50s, tried to prevent their entry he was repeatedly punched in an assault that resulted in serious head injury.

He was unconscious when brought to hospital, and doctors declared him brain dead on Monday, the police source said.

Regional bus services were disrupted Monday after several of the driver's colleagues refused to work in protest against the brutal attack.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Protest Police France Driver Biarritz Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

1 minute ago

100-year old Al-Sarh tree discovered in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malawi President on Indep ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Comoros President on Inde ..

46 minutes ago

ADGM inks partnership with IRENA to promote sustai ..

46 minutes ago

Dr. Zafar Mirza tests positive for Coronavirus

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.