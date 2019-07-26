UrduPoint.com
French Business Asks Russia To Free French Banker Delpal On House Arrest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:28 AM

France's business community in Russia on Thursday called for a pretrial release on house arrest for Philippe Delpal, a French banker charged with defrauding a Russian lender of almost $40 million

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) France's business community in Russia on Thursday called for a pretrial release on house arrest for Philippe Delpal, a French banker charged with defrauding a Russian lender of almost $40 million.

The open letter was signed by French Foreign Trade Advisers and the Franco-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, representing 400 French and Russian companies.

"Philippe Delpal has been claiming innocence since his arrest and deserves fair treatment, in the very least he should be placed under house arrest for the period of the investigation," the nonprofits said.

Delpal, a partner at the Baring Vostok private equity group, was arrested in February along with its founder, US national Michael Calvey.

A Moscow court ruled on July 9 to keep Delpal in custody for three months.

"The decision to keep Philippe Delpal in pretrial detention ... without a right for a family visit defies our comprehension and raises concern in the business community ... We hope that his appeal will be promptly considered," they added.

Russian investigators suspect that Delpal and Calvey had persuaded Vostochny Bank stakeholders to accept a controlling stake in a small company, estimated at 3 billion rubles. The prosecutors' evaluation of its cost was 600,000 rubles.

