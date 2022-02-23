UrduPoint.com

French Business Climate Sharply Rebounds

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 01:35 PM

French business climate sharply rebounds

The business climate in France rebounded significantly in February after two months of decline linked to restrictions over the Omicron Covid variant, the national statistics agency INSEE said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The business climate in France rebounded significantly in February after two months of decline linked to restrictions over the Omicron Covid variant, the national statistics agency INSEE said Wednesday.

The composite indicator for the major sectors of the economy rose by five points to 112, far above the long-term average, as well as the 105 points seen before the pandemic, INSEE said.

The improvement comes largely from the service industry and "is mainly linked to the optimism of business leaders concerning both the global outlook for the sector and their own activity for the next three months," it added.

There was also optimism in the retail trade sector, where the indicator gained two points as sales prices rose.

The building sector improved slightly with supply chain issues "easing a little", INSEE said.

The employment climate continued to improve, reaching 113 points -- the highest level since 2008.

INSEE reported last week that France's unemployment rate fell to 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, below its level before the start of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Business France February From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for ..

Word 'Invasion' Used by Biden Not Appropriate for What Happening Now in Ukraine ..

39 seconds ago
 Xi Jinping on high-quality development

Xi Jinping on high-quality development

42 seconds ago
 EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries ..

EU Hopes for Assistance of Central Asian Countries in Stabilizing Situation in A ..

44 seconds ago
 Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Pr ..

Escalation in Eastern Ukraine May Result in Gas Prices' Volatility in Europe - U ..

46 seconds ago
 France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situ ..

France Rules Out Military Solution of Ukraine Situation - Senior Diplomat

4 minutes ago
 UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine ..

UN chief vows to find peaceful solution to Ukraine's crises

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>