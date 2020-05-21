UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Cabinet Approves Bill To Reform W. Africa CFA Franc

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:11 AM

French cabinet approves bill to reform W. Africa CFA franc

French ministers on Wednesday approved draft legislation to transform the CFA franc into a broader-based "Eco", the government spokeswoman said

Paris, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):French ministers on Wednesday approved draft legislation to transform the CFA franc into a broader-based "Eco", the government spokeswoman said.

The text was approved at a cabinet meeting, and would see the currency used now by more than a dozen countries maintain its peg at 655.96 to the euro, along with an end to its centralised reserves with the Bank of France, Sibeth Ndiaye added.

Related Topics

France Bank Euro Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

1 minute ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.