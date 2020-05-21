French cabinet approves bill to reform W. Africa CFA franc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French ministers on Wednesday approved draft legislation to transform the CFA franc into a broader-based "Eco", the government spokeswoman said

Paris, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):French ministers on Wednesday approved draft legislation to transform the CFA franc into a broader-based "Eco", the government spokeswoman said.

The text was approved at a cabinet meeting, and would see the currency used now by more than a dozen countries maintain its peg at 655.96 to the euro, along with an end to its centralised reserves with the Bank of France, Sibeth Ndiaye added.