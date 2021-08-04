UrduPoint.com

French Cabinet Fined $12Mln Over Air Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:03 PM

French Cabinet Fined $12Mln Over Air Pollution

France's top administrative court fined the national government 10 million euros ($11.8 million) on Wednesday for not doing enough to improve air quality in parts of the country

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) France's top administrative court fined the national government 10 million Euros ($11.8 million) on Wednesday for not doing enough to improve air quality in parts of the country.

The Council of State, the executive's final arbiter, ordered the cabinet in 2017 to reduce levels of nitrogen dioxide and inhalable PM10 particles in eight zones. It ruled in 2020 that five zones were still suffering from bad air quality and gave the cabinet six months to come up with remedial measures.

"If these measures were implemented, the Council of State believes that they would not improve the situation as soon as possible .

.. That is why it fines the state 10 million euros for the first half of 2021," a press statement read.

The money will be shared out between Friends of the Earth and five other environmental nonprofits. The council said it would review air pollution in the five zones Paris, Lyon, Marseille-Aix, Toulouse and Grenoble at the start of 2022 and slap another 10-million-euro fine on the cabinet if air pollution is not reduced to acceptable levels.

Related Topics

France Fine Grenoble Toulouse Lyon Paris Money 2017 2020 From Government Cabinet Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has N ..

Austrian Interior Ministry Says Timanovskaya Has Not Applied for Asylum

4 minutes ago
 RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure ..

RAK Crown Prince issues resolution to restructure Board of Directors of Al Rams ..

22 minutes ago
 Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further e ..

Sadiq Sanjrani, Bagher Ghalibaf call for further expanding economic, commercial ..

4 minutes ago
 Oil Pear at KPT commissioned: Spokesperson

Oil Pear at KPT commissioned: Spokesperson

4 minutes ago
 ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for vi ..

ITP makes vaccination certificate mandatory for visitors to its office

9 minutes ago
 Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police ..

Mahira murder case: Court seeks record from police on accused's bail plea

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.