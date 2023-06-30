Open Menu

French Cabinet Orders Deployment Of Gendarmerie Armored Vehicles - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 08:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The French Cabinet ordered the deployment of armored vehicles of the gendarmerie due to the ongoing mass riots in the country, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement source.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne orders to deploy four Centaur vehicles, as well as 14 VBRG ” armored wheeled vehicles of the gendarmerie, the source was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

In addition, the government ordered to cancel all large-scale events in the country.

