French Cabinet Says Willing to Discuss Application of Pension Reform With Trade Unions

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The French Cabinet is willing to work on the application of the pension reform law together with the trade unions, Cabinet spokesperson Olivier Veran told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will have to apply this law practically, because it obliges us to apply it by issuing decrees, in which it will be spelled out how each part of the law is to be implemented in the months ahead. That is why we need to work together with trade unions," he said on France Info radio.

The unions, for instance, could help determine to which professions the workload provision should apply and how it should be put into practice, Veran added.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. French trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

French President Emmanuel Macron signed the pension reform into law overnight into Saturday. On Monday, he said in a televised address that the prompt promulgation of the law was "necessary," that he "hears the rage of the French people," and that "the door of the Elysee Palace" would remain open for trade unions.