French Candidate Pecresse Concedes Defeat in Presidential Race

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Valerie Pecresse of the French conservative The Republicans party conceded her defeat in Sunday's presidential elections and said she would vote for President Emmanuel Macron in the runoff.

"I have been defeated in this presidential race.

The results are disappointing," she said, warning that the consequences of Macron losing in the second round would be disastrous.

An Elabe exit poll for BFMTV put Pecresse on fifth place with 5.1% of the vote. Centrist Emmanuel Macron and hard-right Marine Le Pen are headed for the second round of the election on April 24.