French, CAR Leaders to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Upcoming Elections at Paris Talks Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron and his counterpart from the Central African Republic (CAR), Faustin-Archange Touadera, will hold negotiations on Thursday in Paris, during which they will discuss the upcoming general elections in car.

The meeting comes as part of Touadera's official visit to France. The leaders will meet at the Elysee Palace.

Macron and Touadera are also expected to talk about the current state of bilateral relations.

CAR will hold presidential and legislative elections in 2020 and 2021.