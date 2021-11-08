French Catholic Church to sell assets to compensate abuse victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lourdes, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The French Catholic Church will sell its real estate assets or possibly secure a loan to finance compensation for thousands of victims of child sexual abuse at the hands of the clergy, bishops said Monday.

Church officials have been under growing pressure to compensate victims after a landmark inquiry by an independent commission confirmed extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests dating from the 1950s to 2020.