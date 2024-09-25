French champagne makers bid to protect seasonal workers from abuse

Epernay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) French champagne producers are looking to restore their damaged reputations after four workers died last year amid hot weather, as authorities closed squalid housing and launched probes into suspected human trafficking.

This harvest, the vineyards are taking steps to better protect workers from abuse, in a bid to uphold the reputation of the renowned sparkling wines.

"We have called for the entire sector to mobilise," said Maxime Toubart, who heads the Champagne growers' association.

Since the grape harvest kicked off in early September, members of the CGT trade union have been handing out flyers to grape-pickers, many of whom are Eastern Europeans.

The leaflets come in eight languages including Polish, Russian, Ukrainian, Italian and French, and inform labourers of their rights, including the minimum hourly wage, the limit on working hours and mandatory breaks.

"Hello, we have come to inform you of your rights," CGT trade unionists told a gaggle of workers picking Pinot Noir grapes in the small village of Igny-Comblizy on a recent morning.

As they spoke, representatives of the Veuve Clicquot Champagne house kept a close eye on their subcontractor providing temporary labour.

This year, 22 labour inspectors and 84 police have been deployed to oversee the harvest on a daily basis, according to the Marne prefecture in northeastern France.

Every year around 120,000 seasonal workers are brought in to handpick grapes that are grown across 34,000 hectares (84,000 acres) in eastern France and used to make its iconic bubbly.

The reputation of the famed winemakers took a hit last year when reports emerged of migrant workers living in appalling conditions and other labour violations.

Three temporary housing facilities were shut down for being "dirty" and "unfit for habitation".

Authorities also launched an investigation into the deaths of four grape harvesters in the Champagne region, believed to have suffered sunstroke in scorching heat.

The industry group Union of Champagne Houses has sought to distance itself from the violations, with its co-head David Chatillon blaming contractors hiring seasonal workers.